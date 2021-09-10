fbpx

This Blockchain Platform's Cryptocurrency Has Outperformed Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano Over 30 Days

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 10, 2021 5:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Blockchain Platform's Cryptocurrency Has Outperformed Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano Over 30 Days

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO), has shot up 143.47% over the last 30 days beating the gains in a similar period by major cryptocurrencies.

What’s Moving? ALGO, a coin of a self-sustaining decentralized network focussing on speed, security, and decentralization, traded 10.19% higher over 24 hours at $2.17. This week alone, ALGO shot up 92.27%.

See Also: How To Buy Algorand (ALGO)

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), ALGO rose 6.55% and 8.52% respectively over 24 hours.

Over the last 30 days, the gains in ALGO have outpaced those in ETH and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), which rose 10.07% and 49% respectively. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has fallen 1.84% in this period.

Since 2021 began ALGO has gained 444.18%.

Why Is It Moving? Algorand, a proof-of-stake protocol, is betting on its green credentials in order to attract the attention of other businesses including Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) who sought green alternatives to BTC earlier in the summer.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Wallace Says His NFT Project DogeX Will Deepen Ties Between Dogecoin And Ethereum

The cryptocurrency was founded by Silvio Micali, an MIT professor and co-inventor of zero-knowledge proofs. 

Micali tweeted at Musk earlier in May saying Algorand “was designed to be environmentally friendly” after the automotive entrepreneur said Tesla would stop accepting BTC.

On Thursday night, ALGO was among the top ten cryptocurrencies mention on Twitter, but did not attract remarkably high interest, as per Cointrendz.com data.

ALGO was mentioned in 1,562 tweets less than Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), which was mentioned in 2,667 tweets and was ranked one step higher than ALGO by Cointrendz.

As per Benzinga’s Mark Putrino, ALGO has broken a key resistance at $1.70 and is trading above it indicating a new uptrend could be forming. 

Read Next: Mark Cuban Wants Coinbase To Be 'Aggressive' In Its Dealings With SEC For Greater Good Of Crypto Industry

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Wallace Says His NFT Project DogeX Will Deepen Ties Between Dogecoin And Ethereum

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Wallace Says His NFT Project DogeX Will Deepen Ties Between Dogecoin And Ethereum

Popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace said that his DogeX non fungible tokens are helping introduce the Shiba Inu-themed coin community to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.  read more
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 10% lower over the past 24 hours to $0.284 early Tuesday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin was up 2.8% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Bitcoin, Moderna, Tesla, Boeing, And 'The Dogecoin Wife:' 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From Labor Day Weekend

Bitcoin, Moderna, Tesla, Boeing, And 'The Dogecoin Wife:' 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From Labor Day Weekend

There has been no dearth of interesting news from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors despite the long Labor Day weekend. Here is a quick roundup of the top five stories that investors may have missed. read more
Dogecoin's Wife 'Wifedoge' Grew More Than 3,000% In Market Capitalization, And Elon Musk Is A Fan

Dogecoin's Wife 'Wifedoge' Grew More Than 3,000% In Market Capitalization, And Elon Musk Is A Fan

Last week the Wifedoge cryptocurrency, the wife of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), exceeded a market capitalization of 2.32 million dollars, more than 3,000% in market capitalization in just one day.   read more