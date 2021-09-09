fbpx

Here's How Much 101 Bored Apes Just Sold For At Sotheby's Auction

byChris Katje
September 9, 2021 5:49 pm
Here's How Much 101 Bored Apes Just Sold For At Sotheby's Auction

Non-fungible tokens have risen in value and popularity throughout 2021. One item that has brought more awareness and support to the larger projects are the big auction houses selling individual NFTs or lots of NFTs.

A huge NFT auction was held over the last week, bringing more attention to Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The Sotheby’s Auction: From Sept. 2 through Sept. 9, an auction at Sotheby’s gave investors the opportunity to bid on a lot of 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Another auction also offered a lot of 101 Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs to the highest bidder.

Among the 101 Bored Apes were #5809 and #7440, which rank as the 21st and 52nd most rare Bored Apes on Rarity Tools.

Both Apes have solid gold fur, a feature only found in 46 of the 10,000 Bored Apes. The cheapest listed gold fur Bored Ape prior to the auction was 888 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or around $2.88 million at the time.

Related Link: Bored Ape Yacht Club: What To Know About The Hottest NFT Project Around 

The Auction Results: Sotheby’s estimated the auction value at a range of $12 million to $18 million. The final sale price was $24.39 million.

The final sale price breaks down to around $241,500 per Bored Ape NFT.

Based on an Ethereum price of $3,535, each Ape sold for an average of 68.3 ETH. The average is higher than the current floor price of 40.75 ETH for Bored Apes and is likely due to several reasons, including the one mentioned above, this lot included two of the rarest Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs available featuring golden fur, and the lot included 3M1 and 3 M2 mutant serums from the recently launched Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Additionally, the lot of 101 Bored Ape Kennel Club sold for $1.835 million, coming in the middle of the $1.5 million to $2.0 million range Sotheby’s estimated for the auction.

“What a historic moment for the club: the Sotheby’s auction of 101 Bored Apes has closes at over $24 million. Congratulations and THANK You to the whole ape community,” Sotheby’s tweeted.

The winners of the auctions have not been revealed at time of publication.

The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club is 40 ETH at the time of writing, compared to 45 ETH before the auction began. 

Christie’s has an auction on Sept. 17 that will feature several Bored Apes.

 

Photo: Bored Ape #5809, Sotheby's

