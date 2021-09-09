fbpx

Mike Tyson Loves Crypto, But Solana Or Ethereum?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 9, 2021 6:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mike Tyson Loves Crypto, But Solana Or Ethereum?

Former professional boxer widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson, poured some gasoline on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) versus Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) debate.

What Happened: In a Thursday tweet, Tyson simply asked his followers "Solana or Ethereum?" — unleashing a battle among the answers to his post over which one is the superior smart contract-enabled blockchain platform.

Ethereum is the leading blockchain when it comes to hosting decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and non-fungible token (NFT) projects while Solana is a newer but fast-growing contender. In fact, Solana recently became the sixth biggest cryptocurrency based on market cap after having tripled in about three weeks as cryptocurrency experts suggest that major players in the space, such as FTX and Jump, are recognizing its potential.

Solana, just like Ethereum, has its own smaller but booming ecosystem of decentralized applications (DApps) including DeFi protocols and NFT projects. While Ethereum has much stronger network effects on its side, users and developers are increasingly appreciating Solana's transactions costing a fraction of a cent and processing instantly where Ethereum transactions take minutes and cost upwards of $100 when the network is under stress.

Still, Ethereum has another advantage over Solana: it is expected to become deflationary in the future. Following early August's London upgrade, the Ethereum network started burning thousands of coins each day, with estimates suggesting it will become deflationary after a future upgrade to take place sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

Price Action: According to CoinmarketCap data, as of press time Thursday afternoon, Ethereum is about 1.55% down and trading at $3,457.05 while Solana is worth $192.83, down 0.46%.

Photo: Paula R. Lively via Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Twitter Is Reportedly Testing Tipping In Bitcoin Feature

Twitter Is Reportedly Testing Tipping In Bitcoin Feature

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is now testing Lightning Network-powered Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tipping service. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Muted But These Cryptos Are Striking Massive Gains Heading Into New Week

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Muted But These Cryptos Are Striking Massive Gains Heading Into New Week

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded in negative territory on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.86% to $2.09 trillion. read more
Here Is How Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Plans To Expand Bitcoin Trading

Here Is How Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Plans To Expand Bitcoin Trading

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey has announced on Twitter that Square’s new di read more
Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Another large publicly traded company is joining the rise of non-fungible tokens with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) buying a NFT rocket ship and changing its profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more