fbpx

Osprey Funds Debuts Solana Fund

byPhil Hall
September 9, 2021 2:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Osprey Funds Debuts Solana Fund

Osprey Funds, a Tarrytown, New York-based digital asset management firm, has launched the Osprey Solana Trust for private placement.

What Happened: According to the company, the new offering is the first investment vehicle to offer exposure to Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), the native token used on the Solana blockchain.

The Osprey Solana Trust is now available to accredited investors for subscription with a $10,000 minimum investment. The company stated that it intends to list the fund on the OTCQX market “as soon as possible” and also agreed to waive the management fee for investors until January 2023.

“The pedigree of the science and potential of the technology behind Solana is unique among current blockchains,” said Greg King, CEO of Osprey Funds. “Solana has the potential to become the rails of an integrated, decentralized financial network that establishes one global price for assets.

“With the debut of the Osprey Solana Trust, we are continuing to build onramps for investors to access what we believe are the most promising blockchain technologies,” King added.

Related Link: ANALYSIS: Is Federal Regulation Of Cryptocurrency Coming Anytime Soon, If At All?

What Else Happened: The Osprey Solana Trust is the fourth product launched by the company this year, following its Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTC:OBTC), Osprey Polkadot Trust and Osprey Algorand Trust.

Osprey Funds’ King recently predicted that a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund could become a reality as early as next year, although he had hoped it would have occurred much sooner.

“This is something that we've actually been involved with for a long time,” he said in a Yahoo Finance interview. “The parent company, the Osprey, filed for a Bitcoin ETF in 2017. So, we've been in dialogue with the SEC staff since then.

“And if a Bitcoin ETF is coming through the Gensler administration, my view is it's not going to happen this year. I think there are so many things on their plate, it's going to take them a while to assess the situation.”

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

ANALYSIS: Is Federal Regulation Of Cryptocurrency Coming Anytime Soon, If At All?

ANALYSIS: Is Federal Regulation Of Cryptocurrency Coming Anytime Soon, If At All?

When Congress reconvenes later this month, one of the items that it may consider is the regulation of cryptocurrency. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, has been particularly eager to have this issue addressed. read more