Eightcap Launches 250+ Crypto Derivatives, Positioning Itself as the Largest Cryptocurrency Offering for Retail Clients

Eightcap, an award-winning CFD broker, has announced the launch of over 250 Cryptocurrency derivatives, allowing its clients to diversify their crypto portfolio via the MT4 and MT5 platforms. This new launch positions the broker as the new home of crypto derivatives and the largest within the CFD sector.

The broker recognizes the current worries retail clients face with crypto exchanges that reduce withdrawal limits due to regulatory issues and steps in with a solution. Not only will clients be able to buy or sell a wide range of Cryptocurrency CFDs, including crypto-crosses and crypto indices, but its clients will also have multiple funding options and be able to make quick withdrawals.

“Our vision at Eightcap is to provide a new home for Crypto derivative traders by providing an unparalleled offering that includes the largest crypto derivative library paired with ultra-low spreads and fast withdrawal options,” said Joel Murphy, CEO, Eightcap. “The regulatory issues crypto exchanges such as Binance are facing means traders are left with unnecessary worries about their funds and if they can withdraw them. With us, Crypto derivative traders can have a seamless experience from the moment they open an account to when they want to withdraw their funds.”

Marcus Fetherston, Director of Operations at Eightcap added, “The Eightcap offering focuses solely on creating regulated leveraged derivative trading opportunities for Cryptocurrency traders, that offers more security than traditional offshore exchange platforms. We are thrilled to provide a solution that meets the needs of crypto derivative traders so that they can gain the best possible trading experience.”

Crypto derivative traders that are currently with other Crypto exchanges and brokers have access to a limited range of Crypto derivatives with wide spreads. When switching to Eightcap, Crypto derivative traders will be able to choose from the largest Cryptocurrency offering, experience tight spreads, and also deposit and withdraw with ease, with a regulated broker.

About Eightcap

Eightcap is an online financial trading company based in Melbourne, Australia. Eightcap is regulated in multiple jurisdictions. The rapidly growing broker provides online Forex and CFD trading solutions via the award-winning MT4 and MT5 trading platforms. Supported with competitive pricing, outstanding client support, and superior execution technology, Eightcap offers trading to retail and institutional clients across Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Shares markets.

