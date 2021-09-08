fbpx

Coinbase Global Director Sold Over $5.34 Million In Company Stock

byBenzinga Insights
September 8, 2021 5:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Global Director Sold Over $5.34 Million In Company Stock

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam Iii, Director at Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), made a large insider sell on September 3, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Iii sold 19,710 shares of Coinbase Global at a price of $272.96 per share. The total transaction amounted to $5,341,724.

They still own a total of 4,487,763 of Coinbase Global worth, $1,158,740,406.

Coinbase Global shares were down at $258.2 after Wednesday's closing.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Coinbase Global's Insider Trades.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Insider Trades Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

$3.5B Liquidated In 24 Hours As Crypto Blood Bath Continues

$3.5B Liquidated In 24 Hours As Crypto Blood Bath Continues

What Happened: Crypto markets entered a downward spiral on Tuesday as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) lost as much as 11% in a matter of hours. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Again Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Again Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed 19.99% to $0.24 in the early hours of Wednesday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was down 13.07% over a seven-day trailing period at press time. read more
Coinbase CEO Laments SEC's 'Sketchy' Behavior As Regulator Threatens To Sue Over Crypto Lending Product

Coinbase CEO Laments SEC's 'Sketchy' Behavior As Regulator Threatens To Sue Over Crypto Lending Product

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong came down heavily on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late night Tuesday on social media. read more
Coinbase Stock Falls Alongside Ethereum, Bitcoin As Crypto Market Crashes

Coinbase Stock Falls Alongside Ethereum, Bitcoin As Crypto Market Crashes

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares were moving lower Tuesday, falling lower alongside the crypto market. Many popular cryptos are seeing 5%-10% drops, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more