fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Again Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 8, 2021 5:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Again Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed 19.99% to $0.24 in the early hours of Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was down 13.07% over a seven-day trailing period at press time.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin traded 6.7% and 4.87% lower, respectively.

Since the year began, the Shiba Inu-themed coin has returned 4,188.66%.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in tandem with other major coins on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 15.52% to $2.01 trillion.

At press time, DOGE did not attract high interest on Twitter and was mentioned in 537 tweets over 24 hours, as per Cointrendz data.

The highest interest was seen in BTC and ETH, which were mentioned 3,857 and 1,939 tweets respectively over 24 hours.

See Also: How To Short Dogecoin

Mike Novogratz, a long-term Bitcoin bull and Dogecoin bear, described the latest crash in the cryptocurrency market as "little air being popped out of the balloon" as investors brought most virtual assets in the overbought territory in recent weeks.

Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) clashing with the SEC is also fueling bearish sentiments, with the cryptocurrency exchange's CEO Brian Armstrong describing the regulator's behavior as "sketchy."

Among Dogecoin-specific news, the original Doge meme's non fungible token (NFT) enjoyed an implied valuation of $213.9 million at press time. The now-fractionalized NFT touched a valuation of nearly $336 million earlier in the week. 

Meanwhile, a new DOGE-themed chicken takeout and delivery-only restaurant in Los Angeles is offering such as Doge Chicken Sandwiches and Doge Fries.

The sandwiches feature a Shiba Inu stamped bun and the loaded fires include coleslaw, fried chicken tender pieces, pickles, and Moon Sauce.

Read Also: How Is 'Ethereum Killer' Solana Bucking The Crypto Crash That Has Proven Brutal For All Other Major Cryptocurrencies?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Extending Gains Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Extending Gains Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded above the 30 cent mark in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 8.40% higher at $0.30 at press time and is up 9.32% over a seven-day period. read more
Dogecoin Gets Free Advertising As Coinbase Sponsors Mr. Beast Video: Why This Bull Is Charged Up

Dogecoin Gets Free Advertising As Coinbase Sponsors Mr. Beast Video: Why This Bull Is Charged Up

Videos posted on YouTube by Mr. Beast typically trend for days and gain millions of views and reactions. That influence is not lost on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), which sponsored a recent Mr. Beast video and launched a promotion. read more
Is Crypto 'Alt Season' Back With Beyond-Bitcoin Rally?

Is Crypto 'Alt Season' Back With Beyond-Bitcoin Rally?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) managed to stay above the $45,000 mark for two consecutive 24-hour sessions but it is the altcoin space that is heating up once again begging the question: is the cryptocurrency “alt season” back again? read more
Coinbase CEO On Dogecoin Listing Says We Are 'Agnostic' About Picking Winners And Want To Support All Legal Assets

Coinbase CEO On Dogecoin Listing Says We Are 'Agnostic' About Picking Winners And Want To Support All Legal Assets

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), said his company is “agnostic” about picking cryptocurrency winners and just wants to support all legal crypto assets. read more