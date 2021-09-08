fbpx

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plummet As El Salvador's First Day Of Adoption Coincides With Crypto Crash

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 7, 2021 9:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plummet As El Salvador's First Day Of Adoption Coincides With Crypto Crash

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), plunged on the day El Salvador announced it was adopting the apex cryptocurrency as legal tender with global cryptocurrency market capitalization falling 12.01% to $2.08 trillion.

What Happened: BTC traded 10.26% lower at $47,049.68 over 24 hours and was up 0.41% over a seven-day trailing period.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined 11.42% to $3,454.47 over 24 hours. For the week, the second-largest coin by market cap was up 1.35%.

Shiba Inu-themed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 15.58% to $0.26 over 24 hours. The meme cryptocurrency fell 5.95% over the last seven days.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which shot up 56.12% over the last seven days, traded 0.87% higher at $170.07 at press time. The cryptocurrency has racked up gains of 9,175.19% so far this year.

The top gainer on Tuesday was NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), up 44.47% at $8.68 over 24 hours. NEAR rose 63.45% for the week. 

The decentralized application protocol’s token hit an all-time high of $9.36 on Tuesday. NEAR rose 61.9% and 64.88% against BTC and ETH respectively over 24 hours.

Other notable gainers over 24 hours included Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) and UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO). 

QNT shot up 6.15% to $345.36 while LEO rose 5.29% to $3.14 in the period.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said just before the apex coin's adoption as legal tender, “In 3 minutes, we make history.”

See Also: Ethereum Layer 2 Single-Day Transaction-Volume Said To Surpass That Of Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

The President later said the country was purchasing “the dip” as it added 150 BTC taking its kitty to 550 BTC or nearly $25.9 million.

On the day BTC turned legal tender in El Salvador, it fell as much as 18.10% touching an intraday low of $43,285.21 from a 24-hour high of $52,853.76.

BTC’s crash on Tuesday happened in minutes amid an increase in trading volume. $3.22 billion worth of long positions were liquidated, which is an increase of 1,700% compared to the previous day.

While BTC broke the 0.618 Fibonacci level at $51,000 on Monday, this key level failed to act as support.

“It’s this volatility that has made many in El Salvador less than optimistic about the currency’s (BTC) adoption,” Hargreaves Lansdown, a financial services company based in the United Kingdom, said, as reported by CoinDesk.

“Making transactions in the currency when the future price is so uncertain is risky,” the firm said.

Kevin Kang, founding principal of crypto hedge fund BKCoin Capital said that the rise in prices of altcoins represents frothiness in the market. He said that Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) “typically make their move towards the end of the cycle,” as per CoinDesk.

Read Next: El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet Taken Down On First Day

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How Is 'Ethereum Killer' Solana Bucking The Crypto Crash That Has Proven Brutal For All Other Major Cryptocurrencies?

How Is 'Ethereum Killer' Solana Bucking The Crypto Crash That Has Proven Brutal For All Other Major Cryptocurrencies?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), often described as an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killer, continues to rally despite major cryptocurrencies taking a beating on Tuesday. read more
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Adds 150 New Bitcoins, Thanks IMF For Being Critical of His Crypto Ambitions

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Adds 150 New Bitcoins, Thanks IMF For Being Critical of His Crypto Ambitions

According to TradingView data, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunged by  read more
El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet Taken Down On First Day

El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet Taken Down On First Day

El Salvador's government had to pull its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet off from the application stores after finding its servers could not manage all the users who flocked to the app. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 10% lower over the past 24 hours to $0.284 early Tuesday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin was up 2.8% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more