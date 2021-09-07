Buy The Dip! Check Out The Top Crypto Movers For Today
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 19.14% to $7.14. Near’s current trading volume totals $974.03 million, a 10.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $3,234,368,549.
Circulating Supply: 448,984,780.44
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 8.45% to $176.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $15.77 billion, which is 12.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $51,507,572,535 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 292,700,150.48
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 3.78% to $3.18. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $5.10 million, a 0.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,995,155,678 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 946,548,101.9
Max Supply: Not Available
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 3.33% at $1.51. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $2.61 billion, a 18.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $3,832,888,371 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
LOSERS
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 9.15% to $47068 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $721.37 million, a 1.08% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $9,534,334,232 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 203,121.31
Max Supply: 203,121.31
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) decreased by 8.96% to $47097 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $63.90 billion, a 0.94% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $882,888,480,377.
Circulating Supply: 18,809,500
Max Supply: 21,000,000
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 8.92% to $47104 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.64 million, which is 0.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,879,978,856 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
Max Supply: 39,906.37
- Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 8.87% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $400.42 million, a 6.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,268,463,431.
Circulating Supply: 10,545,691,970.79
Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 8.14% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.36 million, which is 0.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,622,935,364.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 7.25% to $70.53 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $3.42 billion, a 15.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $7,479,621,225 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 105,868,925.32
Max Supply: 336,740,261.39
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 3.12% to $5.99 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $11.73 million, a 0.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,532,561,319.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
