Buy The Dip! Check Out The Top Crypto Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 19.14% to $7.14. Near’s current trading volume totals $974.03 million, a 10.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $3,234,368,549.

Circulating Supply: 448,984,780.44

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 292,700,150.48

Max Supply: 488,630,611

Circulating Supply: 946,548,101.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

LOSERS

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 9.15% to $47068 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $721.37 million, a 1.08% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $9,534,334,232 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 203,121.31

Max Supply: 203,121.31

Circulating Supply: 18,809,500

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 39,906.37

Max Supply: 39,906.37

Circulating Supply: 10,545,691,970.79

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 105,868,925.32

Max Supply: 336,740,261.39

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

