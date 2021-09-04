The Dawn of Stablecoin Era: Unleashing The Power Of Stablecoins In DeFi

By Katia Shabanova

Challenging and volatile times often result in the emergence of better foundations – more stable and durable. Although the world is slow to adapt to changes, in the emerging all-digital realm, fiat money is becoming a thing of the past — such as a relic of the oil and gas era.

Modern banking is often a painful experience riddled with hassle and inefficiencies. Interaction with money should not feel like an uphill struggle but an autonomous and straightforward experience that makes financial freedom accessible to all.

The technological advancement in the finance area is undergoing a significant reshaping. During the last few years, the overall capitalization of stablecoins skyrocketed. However, the cryptocurrency realm is still regarded as a Wild West, full of traps for new investors interested in making quick profits. Decentralized Finance and stablecoins: the two emerging trends are now combining into a game-changing equation that will benefit tech-savvy users.

Spearheading the digital finance environment

Fiat money is not only inconvenient in the world where most people are used to rapid tech innovations. The latest study suggests that 70% of the United States population carries a credit card, with 34% having three or more cards. Debit cards remain the preferred method of payment. At the same time, new cash vs. credit card spending statistics shows that people tend to spend way more when paying with a credit card. Most people use credit cards for convenience and security.

From paper money – to digital, we need to take another leap forward in the global mentality to realize that fiat money is an inflationary asset. Storing dollars in bank deposits over a long period makes no sense at all since you will lose all their value. Going this way is the kiss of death to your dreams of accumulating substantial gains by retirement.

Interest rates on bank deposits are decreasing, and it is not uncommon to see negative returns in European countries. SWIFT is no longer the best way to transfer funds between countries. A story is known to everyone: opening an account, providing documents, and waiting for a day or more of the transfer are all non-effective for the hectic modern rhythm of life. Keeping money in banks has become unsafe – banks go bankrupt and have their licenses revoked. Millions of people lost their funds forever, and this trend unfortunately will continue.

Stagnating bank deposit interest rates push users of traditional banking products into the DeFi realm.

However, deposits are now receiving a second life with the advent of DeFi. Users can receive income that significantly exceeds the % on bank deposits and inflation because of Liquidity Providing and Lending. In the crypto world, all one needs to do is create a blockchain wallet, set it up and after a few clicks, the money transfer will be completed within some minutes. No one will have any additional questions about your transaction, no extra hassle will be involved. You are the one responsible for managing your wealth. Moreover, it is much safer to store money in wallets with private keys that only you have access to — you become the actual owner of your funds.

The gateway to the new era of finance

We see that the trend will continue. The increase in the capitalization of stablecoins by more than ten times over the next five years is hardly an overestimation. This can happen at the expense of banking service users who become disillusioned with banks. The second decisive factor will be offshore companies, as the flow of billions of dollars from the legal entities to stablecoins in the next few years is inevitable. The third vital factor that affects this forecast is that it helps you understand that more than 20% of the world’s population still does not have access to typical banking services! Cryptocurrency is the only gateway into the world of finance. Mobile phone usage is going extremely fast in major and third-world countries and areas where such services are hard to get. Convenience and accessibility are driving this adoption.

The U.S. mobile payment market experienced a tremendous increase of 41% from $69.8 billion in 2018 to $98.8 billion in 2019, according to eMarketer. American shoppers are increasingly using mobile payments as customers become more comfortable with the technology.

Finally, the explosive growth of Decentralize Finance platforms has created an option to capitalize on stable cryptocurrencies. The DeFi sector has been on a sharp rise in 2020-21. The TVL (Total Value Locked) of all cryptocurrencies skyrocketed from 1 to almost 90 billion dollars! Despite unsavory predictions of previous years, Decentralized Finance protocols are now eclipsing some centralized exchanges in terms of volumes and growth rates. Estimates indicate that by 2025, assets held on DEXes will amount to almost half of the entire crypto market capitalization!

Considering that users will tend to interact with stablecoins more often, the need for an alternative to deposits is becoming more evident. Old-fashioned banking will sooner or later be vanquished by the independent and corporate-free competition, taken down by the desire of individuals to have more control over their wealth — numerous DeFi protocols engaged in competitors’ race.

Stepping into the No Middle Man’s Land

We stand at the intersection of two perspectives in market direction. The role of stablecoins in cryptocurrency will rise further, and more opportunities to capitalize on assets without the risk of losing your principal in a killing offer one can’t refuse. Decentralized Finance, despite the hype, is in its infancy at the moment. We’ll surely see another few leaps in progress over the following years that will take us to the unbelievably exciting era of financial freedom and income.