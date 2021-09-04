Dogecoin's Wife 'Wifedoge' Grew More Than 3,000% In Market Capitalization, And Elon Musk Is A Fan
Last week the Wifedoge cryptocurrency, the wife of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), exceeded a market capitalization of 2.32 million dollars, more than 3,000% in market capitalization in just one day.
- However, on Sept 2, its capitalization plummeted to $301,406.
- According to Entrepreneur, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is now attracted to Wifedoge.
- In July Wifedoge announced in a tweet that they would reserve 5% of the Wifedoge units for Musk.
- "We will give them to you at the right time; otherwise 5% of the tokens will be forever blocked," reads a tweet from the Wifecoin account.
- On Friday, Musk tweeted, “Time is the ultimate currency,” leaving many people to wonder whether he is indicating that Doge is not the ultimate currency.
- Wifedoge has a total supply of 747 quadrillions, and it features Safe Auto-farming and Locked Liquidity.
- The majority of the LP tokens are locked, and some automatically burn 2% at every transaction.
(Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @wifedoge)
