Inter Milan Fans Have New Entry Point: DigitalBits Becomes Official Global Crypto Of The Football Club

The digital blockchain firm DigitalBits just became the official global cryptocurrency of Inter Milan, while Zytara Labs becomes the official global digital banking partner.

Photo Courtesy of Zytara Labs/Submission

On Thursday, FC Internazionale Milano announced that it signed a $100M product partnership agreement with Zytara Labs, with support from the DigitalBits Foundation. Inter Milano serves as the reigning 2020-2021 season football champions, bringing the city of Milan to the global stage.

Back in July, Zytara Labs secured a 3-year exclusive product partnership, valued at $42 million with AS Roma, Italy’s most historic football club, which became the world’s first major professional football organization to embrace blockchain technology.

In addition to developing innovative products and platforms that leverage blockchain protocols, such as DigitalBits and Ethereum, Zytara Labs also acts a full-service production company and studio that supports professional athletes, musical artists, actors, gamers, sports teams, and other brands with the creation, sales, and marketing of NFTs.

The DigitalBits Foundation, formerly the XDB Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting the innovation and adoption of the DigitalBits blockchain and the use of crypto in enhancing the consumer experience and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Currently, the DigitalBits layer-one blockchain includes branded stablecoins and NFTs created by artists, celebrities, and sports organizations.

“We are proud to welcome Zytara as our new global partner and for Inter to officially join the DigitalBits ecosystem, who will also become our new sleeve sponsor,” Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO of Inter told Benzinga.

“This agreement reflects Inter’s commitment to set the global standard for technological excellence. While digital-first experiences are vital for all sport clubs, our partnership aims higher. By leveraging Zytara digital banking and blockchain technology we will be able to enhance our global reach towards younger and digital savvy audiences.”

The Partnership

Perhaps what’s most exciting is that the DigitalBits brand will become the new sleeve partner of the Nerazzurri, with the cryptocurrency’s logo appearing on all Inter jerseys for both the Men’s and Women’s First Team, and for the Primavera and Youth Teams during all official domestic and international matches.

“Our collaboration will position Inter as one of the most technologically advanced and forward-thinking clubs in the world,” said Al Burgio, Founder of Zytara and DigitalBits. “We’re thrilled to partner with the reigning Italian champions and a club with such a rich history.”

Burgio describes the partnership with Inter as “focused on excellence, much like their heritage.”

A New Entry Point for Inter Milan Fans

Similar to the AS Roma partnership, the blockchain will also be leveraged to create digital player cards and digital collectibles non-utility tokens for a global audience. Inter will also be using the DigitalBits blockchain with a view to integrate and accept XDB crypto for payments both in stadium and in Inter’s online and physical retail stores across Milan.

In bridging the gap between Inter and its fans globally, Zytara will be working to further develop Inter’s mobile app, which is currently available in the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Specifically, the Inter App will become the primary way to purchase tickets to all Inter home game matches, making the app the entry point to connect the team and fans.

This will enable users globally to subscribe for banking services and seamlessly login to their Zytara account directly from within the Inter App, enabling access to crypto-based products.

The Merchandise

Additionally, a limited edition of Nerazzurri merchandise will be made available by the end of September, according to the company’s press release. This, according to the company’s press release, will commemorate the launch of the partnership and to offer Inter’s first cryptocurrency purchase experience with the XDB token.

Bottom Line

With this latest partnership, Zytara Labs and DigitalBits are just beginning, bringing the world's most iconic football clubs into today's exciting digital finance landscape.