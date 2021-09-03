fbpx

Ethereum Classic's Price Increased More Than 5% Following Ethereum Rally

byBenzinga Insights
September 3, 2021 2:07 pm
Ethereum Classic's (CRYPTO: ETC) price has increased 5.66% over the past 24 hours to $71.0. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 14.0%, moving from $62.41 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Ethereum Classic's trading volume has climbed 78.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.27%. This brings the circulating supply to 129.62 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETC is #21 at 9.22 billion.

Where Can You Buy Ethereum Classic?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support ETC:

Cryptocurrency Markets

