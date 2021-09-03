fbpx

Bitcoin Regains The $50,000 Level, Eyes $60,000

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 3, 2021 5:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Regains The $50,000 Level, Eyes $60,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is worth over $50,000 once again, spurring bulls to act once again.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin brushed the $51,000 price level after seeing a price increase of over 5% from its 24-hour low of $48,457 up to $50,912.

According to market analyst Michaël Van De Poppe, the final resistance before Bitcoin can resume the bullish trend is located in the $50,712 area, while the RSI currently standing at 61.69 already invalidated the bearish divergence signal by falling under 70.

What Else: Van De Poppe also explained in his recent YouTube video that when "Bitcoin is breaking out of this $51,000 level, the chances are that we just get one vertical candle towards $58,000, or even $60,000."

In this case, he believes that altcoins would heavily lose value against Bitcoin and not keep the pace.

The buy and sell levels contained in the order book of the world's top crypto exchange Binance show a particularly high sell volume at the $51,000 level, with another couple concentrated seller areas before $52,000. Then, there is no comparable concentrated seller aria until the $60,000 area.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Most El Salvador's Citizens Oppose Bitcoin Adoption: Survey

Most Salvadorans oppose the government's decision to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a legal tender in the country alongside the United States dollar. read more

South Africa's Markets Regulator Becomes The Latest To Crack Down On Binance

South Africa’s financial watchdog is the latest financial markets regulator to issue a public warning against the crypto exchange Binance. read more

Why Jon Najarian Prefers Square Over PayPal, Expects Ethereum To Flip Bitcoin This Year

After offering the ability to trade crypto last year, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is exploring ways to let users trade individual stocks, according to reports.  read more

SEC Launches Probe Into Company Behind Largest Decentralized Crypto Exchange Uniswap

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly looking into the company behind crypto’s leading decentralized exchange Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI). read more