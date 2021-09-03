fbpx

Sphere 3D Shares Dive On Discounted Equity Offering To Fund Crypto Mining

Anusuya Lahiri
September 3, 2021 7:04 am
  • Data management firm Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANYagreed to raise $192.1 million by selling 22.6 million shares and warrants to purchase 11.3 million shares in a secondary institutional offering.
  • The combined purchase price for one share and one-half warrant to purchase one share is $8.50.
  • The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $9.50 per share.
  • The proceeds will partly purchase the initial 60,000 miners out of the potential 220,000 miners available through its agreements with Hertford Advisors.
  • Price Action: ANY shares traded lower by 28.72% at $6.70 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

