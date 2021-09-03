Franklin Templeton Looks To Hire Crypto Trader And Research Analyst

Multinational investment giant Franklin Templeton Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) appears to be getting serious about the crypto space.

What Happened: A LinkedIn job posting on Thursday revealed that the asset manager is looking to hire a cryptocurrency trader and cryptocurrency research analyst to further its efforts to build a new investment unit around the emerging asset class.

“We are looking for a Crypto Currency Trader to execute trades for several strategies using the largest, most liquid listed and tradable crypto assets,” stated Franklin Templeton, mentioning Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as examples.

The trader will also be responsible for developing and maintaining quantitative valuation models and building relationships with each protocol’s community of users, developers, traders, and DAOs.

Meanwhile, Franklin’s crypto research analyst will perform fundamental research coverage of the largest, most liquid crypto assets and contribute to their factor-based analysis.

Why It Matters: Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest asset managers with over $1.4 trillion in assets under management – an AUM that, until recently, exceeded the market cap of the entire crypto industry.

“Within the space of just over a decade, over a trillion dollars in value has been created. So, clearly, something’s happening here,” said Franklin Equity Group’s Anthony Hardy in a podcast last month.

“There is an actual technological breakthrough that’s happened here. There’s a reason why so much value has been created. And that main breakthrough is this idea of digital scarcity,” Hardy added.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $50,012, gaining just 0.10% over the past 24-hours.

Ethereum went up 5.54% during the same period and was trading at $3,956 at the time of writing.

