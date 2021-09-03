fbpx

Audius Rallies After Integration Of Solana-Based NFT Feature

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 3, 2021 8:01 am
Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO) is rallying on the back of an announcement that it integrates with Solana-based (CRYPTO: SOL) nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

What Happened: According to a recent Cointelegraph report, Audius launched full Solana NFT integration to allow iover six million of its users to feature these collectibles in their content.

The integration was carried out through Phantom — a Solana multichain wallet and web browser extension. The new feature is only available to Audius silver tier profiles – accounts that hold over 100 AUDIO tokens.

Read Also: TikTok Partners With Ethereum-Powered Audius Music Streaming App

Audius’ Co-Founder and CEO Roneil Rumburg said that the link allowed for the integration of Solana without negatively impacting the platform’s usability.

The report follows Audius partnering with a video social media rising star TikTok to allow artists to "take a song they already have on Audius and just export it over to TikTok in one click." On that news, the token rallied 145% in one single day and, while admittedly less, this announcement also had its positive impact on the coin's price.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Audius' price increased by over 15% from its 24-hour low of $2.4545 to a high of $3 at press time.

Read Also: What Is Solana?

