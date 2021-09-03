What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% lower over 24 hours at $0.298 early Friday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 8.35% over a seven-day trailing period at press time.

DOGE traded 1.3% and 6.4% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has skyrocketed 5,084.57%.

Why Is It Moving? At press time, DOGE was the fifth highest-trending cryptocurrency on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data, seeing lower interest than Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

DOGE moved in tandem with major cryptocurrencies that traded in the red at press time with the exception of ETH as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.56% to $2.24 trillion.

DOGE is no longer the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as Solana shot past the meme coin to take the spot.

An announcement by AppSwarm Inc (OTC:SWRM) that it planned to deploy and host DOGE nodes at its TulsaLabs facilities caused the company’s shares to spike 77.6% in Thursday’s trading session.

Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called on Dogecoin to adopt the proof of stake consensus mechanism.

