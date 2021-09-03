fbpx

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 3, 2021 6:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% lower over 24 hours at $0.298 early Friday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 8.35% over a seven-day trailing period at press time.

DOGE traded 1.3% and 6.4% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has skyrocketed 5,084.57%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? At press time, DOGE was the fifth highest-trending cryptocurrency on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data, seeing lower interest than  Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

DOGE moved in tandem with major cryptocurrencies that traded in the red at press time with the exception of ETH as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.56% to $2.24 trillion.

DOGE is no longer the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as Solana shot past the meme coin to take the spot.

An announcement by AppSwarm Inc (OTC:SWRM) that it planned to deploy and host DOGE nodes at its TulsaLabs facilities caused the company’s shares to spike 77.6% in Thursday’s trading session.

Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called on Dogecoin to adopt the proof of stake consensus mechanism.

See Also: Reese Witherspoon Buys Into Ethereum And Gets A Taste Of Crypto Twitter With Bitcoin, Dogecoin Backers Sending In Pitches

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Little-Known OTC Stock Jumped 77% Today — Thanks To Dogecoin

What’s Moving: The shares of OTC-listed company AppSwarm Inc. (OTC: SWRM) jumped 77.6% in Thursday’s trading session at $0.014. read more

Dogecoin Sees 'Global Developer Initiative' To Help Build Commercial Apps On Top Of Its Blockchain: What You Need To Know

AppSwarm, Corp (OTC: SWRM) announced a global developer initiative centered around DogeLab.io’s blockchain research project related to building “a sort of decentralized network” of Dogecoin (DOGE) development teams. read more