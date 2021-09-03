Popular Crypto Trader And Dogecoin Bear Michaël Van De Poppe Says Watch These 5 Altcoins In September As Market 'Heats Up'

Popular cryptocurrency trader and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bear Michaël van de Poppe has said investors should watch for these top five altcoins that could surge in September as the market is “heating up.”

What Happened: Van De Poppe, who goes by the username of Crypto Michael on YouTube and has 120,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, noted that as layer-one projects such as Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are doing great, other layer-one projects are likely to follow suit.

1. Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM): Amsterdam-based Van De Poppe noted that while the layer-one project Cosmos is still inside a long accumulation range on the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) pair, the “first real impulse wave” may happen once it starts to break out.

He believes that an entry around 4,620 sats (satoshis) or a little lower around 4,400 sats will provide a great opportunity before Cosmos starts to break out.

Cosmos is down 0.9% during the past 24 hours trading at $24.54 at the time of writing.

2. Mina (CRYPTO: MINA): The second altcoin the analyst is watching is Mina, which has been described as the world’s lightest blockchain. He suggested that the next price levels to be watched for Mina are in the range of $5.30 to $8.00.

Mina is down 3.8% over the 24-hour period to $3.90 at press time.

3. Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK): Van de Poppe is also watching Chainlink’s Link token, “a coin that is not doing anything at all yet.” He believes the altcoin is going to see a new impulse wave happen against Bitcoin.

Chainlink is a blockchain abstraction layer that enables universally connected smart contracts through a decentralized oracle network.

Chainlink is up 3% during the past 24 hours to $29.99.

4. Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE): Harmony is one of those initial exchange offerings (IEOs) that has seen a big run already and Van de Poppe sees another impulse wave most likely coming for Harmony.

Harmony is down 1.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.1206.

5. Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ): Van de Poppe noted that Tezos, a blockchain network based on smart contracts, is not seeing any bullish move yet this year and has been stuck inside an accumulation range. However, the altcoin could rise 2x against Bitcoin if it breaks through its current resistance.

Tezos is down 1.4% to $5.27 at the time of writing.

