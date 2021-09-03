fbpx

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Hopes To See Dogecoin Switch To Proof Of Stake Soon

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 3, 2021 3:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Hopes To See Dogecoin Switch To Proof Of Stake Soon

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin said on Twitter Thursday that he hopes Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) switches soon to the Proof of Stake model.

What Happened: Buterin was answering a question as a part of a Twitter experiment he is conducting where he limited responses to only 268 people that follow him. 

Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu asked Buterin a question on ETH/DOGE cooperation to which Buterin replied, “Personally, I hope that doge can switch to PoS soon, perhaps using ethereum code.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

He added, “I also hope they don't cancel the 5b/year annual PoW issuance, instead they put it in some kind of DAO that funds global public goods. Would fit well with dogecoin's non-greedy wholesome ethos.”

Why It Matters: Currently, both Dogecoin and Ethereum blockchains use the Proof of Work model, which is also used by the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Ethereum is slated to shift to a Proof of Stake or PoS model when Ethereum 2.0 becomes operational.

See Also: Proof of Stake Vs. Proof of Work

Last month, Buterin along with Dogecoin co-created Billy Markus and Telsa Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s representative Jared Birchall became advisors to the Dogecoin Foundation.

Buterin said early in the summer that he loves DOGE and suggested a bridge between ETH-DOGE, in order to ramp up the transaction speed of the meme cryptocurrency.

Last month, Markus told Benzinga that Buterin’s contribution to the Dogecoin Foundation is of “high value” and that the Ethereum co-founder was a “crypto genius.”

Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 2.87% lower at $0.29 over 24 hours. ETH traded 0.58% higher at $3,780.50 in the same time frame.

Read Next: Reese Witherspoon Buys Into Ethereum And Gets A Taste Of Crypto Twitter With Bitcoin, Dogecoin Backers Sending In Pitches

Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch via Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Reese Witherspoon Buys Into Ethereum And Gets A Taste Of Crypto Twitter With Bitcoin, Dogecoin Backers Sending In Pitches

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has gained a new backer and it is the “Legally Blonde” fame actress Reese Witherspoon, and Twitteratis have a lot to say. What Happened: Witherspoon announced on Thursday that she had purchased her first-ever ETH.  read more

Vitalik Buterin On Hardest Lessons Learned From Ethereum, Promoting Universal Basic Income And Elon Musk's Son 'Hurting' Him

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin took questions from the people he follows on Twitter on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, not limited to cryptocurrency. read more

Tennis Superstar Says Dogecoin Stoked Her Interest In Crypto Ahead Of NFT Foray

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka said her newfound interest in cryptocurrencies was sparked by meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ahead of her foray into non fungible tokens (NFT). read more

Elon Musk Helps New Dogecoin Update Efforts: 'Important'

Tech tycoon and most notable Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fan Elon Musk endorsed the efforts to improve the cryptocurrency's network. read more