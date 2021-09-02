fbpx

Why Litecoin Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Days

byTyler Bundy
September 2, 2021 5:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Litecoin Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Days

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) is trading higher Thursday in a crypto market that's a mixed bag of tickers trading up and down.

Litecoin is one of the few that is trading higher. The coin looks like it is nearing a possible attempt at a breakout.

Litecoin was up 3.57% at $186.83 at last check.

Litecoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • Litecoin looks to be forming what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. Resistance and support are pinching the price of Litecoin and there's not much place for it to go within the pattern.
  • The $200 level has been an area Litecoin struggles to cross above; this price level may continue to hold as resistance in the future. The higher low trendline has been an area where the price has been able to find support and stay above, and it may continue to hold in the future.
  • The crypto trades above the 50-day moving average (green), but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto is likely in a period of consolidation.
  • The crypto may find support near the 50-day moving average, while the 200-day moving average could hold as resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving higher the last few days. The RSI sits at 59 now, showing there is more buying pressure than selling pressure.

ltcdaily9-2-21.png

What’s Next For Litecoin?

Bullish traders are looking to see Litecoin break above resistance and move higher. If Litecoin can see a breakout above resistance, bulls would then like to see the stock hold this resistance level as an area of support before pushing higher.

Bearish traders would like to see Litecoin break below the higher low trendline and start to fall lower. A change in trend could occur if the crypto was able to break below the higher low trendline and begin to hold it as resistance.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Cash Trades Higher In A Market That Cooled Off Thursday

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is trading higher Thursday as one of the few cryptos that is trading green today. Bitcoin Cash is trading higher alongside other popular cryptos such as Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV). Bitcoin Cash was up 24.06% at $666.24 at last check Thursday afternoon. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Could Bitcoin Have A Supercycle? Is It Easier To Buy Bitcoin? Price Predictions? Kraken's Dan Held Weighs In

Despite a pullback from highs near $65,000 earlier this year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in the middle of a bull run, Kraken Director of Growth Marketing Dan Held told Benzinga in an interview Tuesday. read more

3 Reasons For The Crypto Rally, According To Fundstrat's Tom Lee

As cryptocurrencies continue to steadily climb back toward all-time highs, Fundstrat's Tom Lee provided three reasons for the recent rally Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." read more

Marathon Digital Says Produced 469.6 New Minted Bitcoins During August 2021, Increasing Total Bitcoin Holdings To ~6,695

-Reuters read more