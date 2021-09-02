If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On SafeMoon Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)?

SafeMoon: 37.8%

Dogecoin: 62.2%

See Also: How To Buy SafeMoon

SafeMoon was trading around $$0.000002317 at the time of publication. Dogecoin is trading at around $0.30.

SafeMoon is among the first cryptocurrencies on Binance Smart Chain to gain mainstream attention. Most of this attention has been gained from social media platforms.

SafeMoon is also one of the first cryptos to implement redistribution tokenomics, something which has yet to be proven as a viable framework for cryptocurrencies… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.