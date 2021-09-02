fbpx

Cardano (ADA) Reaches All-Time High As Smart Contract Functionality Launches On Testnet

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 2, 2021 6:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cardano (ADA) Reaches All-Time High As Smart Contract Functionality Launches On Testnet

What Happened: The Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) blockchain saw its native token’s price breach the all-important $3 mark earlier today.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $3.00 after gaining 4.41% over the last 24-hours and around 20% over the last seven days.

Leading up to the breakout in price was the successful launch of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain’s testnet.

The testnet is a version of the blockchain network that is used to test and experiment with new functionalities before it is implemented on the mainnet, or the actual network.

After smart contract functionality is successfully implemented on Cardano, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain will be on par with platforms like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) that already support the creation and use of decentralized applications (dApps).

Aside from the upcoming network upgrades, another bullish catalyst for the cryptocurrency in recent weeks has been the massive inflow of funds from institutional investors.

Over the past seven days, weekly inflows to Cardano investment products exceeded a record $10 million. The week before, it led inflows to crypto products even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum saw outflows of $24 million.

Read Next: Cardano Founder Sees Bigger Role For Crypto In Afghanistan After US Withdrawal

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Cash Trades Higher In A Market That Cooled Off Thursday

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is trading higher Thursday as one of the few cryptos that is trading green today. Bitcoin Cash is trading higher alongside other popular cryptos such as Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV). Bitcoin Cash was up 24.06% at $666.24 at last check Thursday afternoon. read more

How Much Do Bitcoin Mining Companies Make — And What Does China's Ban Mean For The Market?

Bitcoin miners are making more money with the rising price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but margins could be under pressure as more mining companies enter the market given the limited supply. read more

Dogecoin 2.0 Is Up 345%, And Dogecoin Foundation Is Not Happy About It

Dogecoin 2.0 (CRYPTO: DOGE2) saw a staggering price increase despite the Dogecoin Foundation behind its older brother Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) being angered by the project. read more

Bitcoin Must Regain This Key Level To Engage Rocket Launcher

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, told Cointelegraph Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could hit $100,000 by the end of this year. read more