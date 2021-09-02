Cardano Shoots Up To All-Time High Above $3

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) shot up over 9% to a new all-time high in the early hours of Thursday.

What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-founded cryptocurrency touched the $3.04 mark minutes before press time.

At press time, ADA was trading 9.06% higher at $3.02 over 24 hours. For the week, ADA is up 14.59%.

ADA gained 3.79% and 0.05% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively over 24 hours.

Since 2021 began, ADA is up 1,612.91%.

Why Is It Moving? Cardano is due to unleash smart contracts this month, which has given the cryptocurrency upwards momentum.

With a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, ADA is now the third-largest coin by that metric in existence.

On Thursday, ADA was among the 10 most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data.

