fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.63
379.32
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
+ 2515.66
49498.57
+ 5.35%
DIA
-0.37
354.29
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.32
451.24
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.06
148.77
+ 0.04%
GLD
+ 0.03
169.66
+ 0.02%

Vitalik Buterin On Hardest Lessons Learned From Ethereum, Promoting Universal Basic Income And Elon Musk's Son Hurting Him

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 1, 2021 11:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Vitalik Buterin On Hardest Lessons Learned From Ethereum, Promoting Universal Basic Income And Elon Musk's Son Hurting Him

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin took questions from the people he follows on Twitter on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, not limited to cryptocurrency. Among those asking questions was Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Buterin said he was doing a random experiment on Twitter and only the 268 people he followed on the microblogging platform could reply to the tweet.

In reply to a question from Musk about what he felt "love" is, Buterin replied with a tongue-in-cheek, “X AE A-12 don’t hurt me" remark. X Æ A-12 is the name of Musk and his partner Claire Grimes’ fifteen-month-old son.

See also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Buterin replied to Turkish-American computer scientist Emin Gun Sirer that the hardest lesson he learned from the Ethereum experience was the difficulty to coordinate people in small groups, particularly when “huge incentive conflicts” are at play.

Ethereum’s use-case in non fungible tokens (NFTs) surprised him the most, while his confidence that the cryptocurrency will move to proof of stake (PoS) within a span of one to two years was proved wrong, Buterin added.

The Ethereum co-founder also believes that the cryptocurrency’s Proof of Humanity (PoH) — a social identity verification system for humans — is already helping to sustain a universal basic income (UBI) mechanism. However, “sinks” for the UBI token are a challenge, he added.

See Also: Why The Ethereum Rally Is More Fundamentally Driven Than Speculative

Why It Matters: Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has pioneered the concept of a blockchain smart contract platform. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are 414.68%, but it is down 14.2% from its all-time high of $4,362.35 reached in May.

NFTs are seen as a driver for Ethereum. Buterin has said he sees NFTs as holding more potential than simply becoming a “casino” for already wealthy celebrities.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 9.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $3,757.14 at press time.

Read Next: Ethereum Shoots For The Sky; Dogecoin, Bitcoin Follow Amid A Broader Crypto Rally

Photo: By TechCrunch on Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

TradeStation's James Putra Talks Ethereum, Rise Of Institutional Investment In Cryptocurrency: What Does It All Mean?

Interest in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has increased thanks to the rise of NFTs and the lower price compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), TradeStation’s James Putra told Benzinga. read more

Tennis Superstar Says Dogecoin Stoked Her Interest In Crypto Ahead Of NFT Foray

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka said her newfound interest in cryptocurrencies was sparked by meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ahead of her foray into non fungible tokens (NFT). read more

Elon Musk Helps New Dogecoin Update Efforts: 'Important'

Tech tycoon and most notable Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fan Elon Musk endorsed the efforts to improve the cryptocurrency's network. read more

Institutional Investors Now Hold $70B Of Bitcoin: Report

Asset managers accumulated as much as 4% of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) total supply, while both private and public companies both raked in 1% of it. read more