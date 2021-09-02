Dogecoin Gets Free Advertising As Coinbase Sponsors Mr. Beast Video: Why This Bull Is Charged Up

Videos posted on YouTube by Mr. Beast typically trend for days and gain millions of views and reactions. That influence is not lost on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), which sponsored a recent Mr. Beast video and launched a promotion.

What Happened: A video called “Last to Leave Circle wins $500k” released by Mr. Beast came with a sponsored promotion from Coinbase.

As part of the sponsorship, Mr. Beast mentioned how to sign up for a Coinbase account and mentioned some of the cryptocurrencies you could buy on the trading platform.

Coinbase is offering $10 in free Bitcoin to anyone who signs up with the Mr. Beast promotion.

Related Link: How Dogecoin Could Reach $1 According To Matt Wallace

Why It’s Important: Top Dogecoin YouTube account Last Stand from Matt Wallace highlighted the importance of Coinbase using a social media influencer and how it can help the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

“The reason we should be extremely excited is from one of the particular things in the video,” Wallace said.

Mr. Beast did a sponsorship with Coinbase in the video and mentioned three cryptocurrencies offered by the crypto platform, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin.

“He didn’t mention all the others in the top ten," the Dogecoin-centric YouTuber noted.

Wallace said it was cool to see Coinbase reach out to Mr. Beast and get more people interested in the cryptocurrency space. The Mr. Beast video had six million views in six hours at the time of Wallace’s video. With 67.7 million subscribers, Mr. Beast is one of the largest accounts on YouTube.

The video currently has 17.0 million views and is the #1 trending video on Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube.

Wallace said Coinbase could reach out to more influencers. “Coinbase is going to include Dogecoin in those videos,” Wallace predicted based on the mention of the three most popular cryptocurrencies by Mr. Beast.

Coinbase reported second-quarter revenue of $2.03 billion and a trading volume of $462 billion — its first quarter with Dogecoin on the platform.

Price Action: Dogecoin is trading 7.7% higher at $0.30 at the time of publication.

Photo: By Furtherfield Gallery on Flickr