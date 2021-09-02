fbpx

Missed Out On CryptoPunks? Here Are 3,000 Free NFTs Up For Grabs

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 1, 2021 8:31 pm
Dfinity's Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) announced the launch of 10,000 nonfungible tokens (NFTs), 3,000 of which will be distributed for free.

What Happened: According to a recent Cointelegraph report, the founder of the Internet Computer's ICPunks project explained that it will see the launch of a dedicated NFT marketplace.

A recent tweet indicates that the project's website saw 89,000 already visitors since it went live.

As of press time, the website is down, possibly due to excessive web traffic.

The project also reportedly saw real-life promotion in London, trying to grab the mainstream public's attention.

Why It Matters: The ICPunks were created by brothers Przemek and Tomasz Chojecki, alongside Adam Stępnik. They were inspired by the 90's hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse and the CryptoPunk NFT series. The CryptoPunks are reportedly owned by rapper Jay-Z, electronic dance musician Steve Aoki, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk alongside payments behemoth Visa (NYSE:V), who recently acquired one.

Still, the ICPunks purportedly have a major advantage over the CryptoPunks.

Read also: CryptoPunks Are Worth How Much? AssetDash Is Tracking NFT Market Caps

Chojecki explained to Cointelegraph that those NFTs are completely on-chain with no need for external servers that store the images. He said that "all information is stored on-chain" and "it’s truly a decentralized NFT solution."

