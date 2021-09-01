fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
September 1, 2021 2:00 pm
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 3.7% at $48,800.

Ethereum is trading higher by 7.5% at $3,700.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 5.1% at $42.65.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 2.2% at $38.13.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. 

Coinbase is trading higher by 4.3% at $270.20.

