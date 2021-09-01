fbpx

QQQ
-0.31
380.57
-0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 149.40
47132.31
+ 0.32%
DIA
-0.18
354.26
-0.05%
SPY
-0.66
452.89
-0.15%
TLT
-1.02
150.87
-0.68%
GLD
+ 0.37
168.98
+ 0.22%

Scaramucci Still Sees Bitcoin Going To $100,000 By Year-End

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 1, 2021 12:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Scaramucci Still Sees Bitcoin Going To $100,000 By Year-End

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hitting the $100,000 mark before the year is out is still possible, as per Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital.

What Happened: Scaramucci reiterated his price target, citing Bitcon’s “limited and fixed” supply and rising monthly exponential demand, in an interview with Cointelegraph.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

“As long as I see that, I see those prices rising. So, we’re going to stick with the $100,000 price target,” said Scaramucci.

The entrepreneur is convinced that Bitcoin is growing faster than Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) unit Google, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). 

Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin will reach one billion users by 2025. “This is a technology and a product of the future, and the future is going to come more quickly than people expect,” he told Cointelegraph.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci said that SkyBridge probably has $650 to $700 million dollars worth of Bitcoin across its product portfolio. 

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 When Tim Draper Predicted Bitcoin Is Going To $10,000, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

In January, SkyBridge had launched its Bitcoin Fund LP to give mass-affluent investors an investor-grade vehicle for exposure to the apex cryptocurrency.

The following month, Scaramucci had made the $100,000 prediction for BTC, which according to him will be realized by the end of the year.

As per Scaramucci, Bitcoin might be trading as Amazon did between 1997 to 2000 and the apex coin is “scaling to become this apex predator in cryptocurrency."

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin traded 0.66% lower over 24 hours at $46,825.58.

Read Next: Ethereum Outperforms Bitcoin, Dogecoin; Polkadot Surges 16% In DeFi Party

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Walmart Is Hiring A Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead

Multinational retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to take charge of its digital currency strategy. read more

Why Anthony Scaramucci Says Investors 'Need To Own' Bitcoin, Ethereum

When people understand cryptocurrency, they want to own it, but when they don't understand it, they fear it, SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

ARK Invest: Cryptocurrencies Now Trade More Volume Than FAANG Stocks

What Happened: Cryptocurrencies now trade more volume than the largest public equities in the world, according to research from ARK Investment Management. read more

Square To Acquire Buy-Now, Pay-Later Firm Afterpay In $29B Stock Transaction

Payments services provider Square (NYSE: SQ) announced on Sunday night that it was acquiring Afterpay for approximately $29 billion in stock. The deal is an all-stock transaction, with Square acquiring all the issued shares of Afterpay, pending a court-approved "Scheme of Arrangement." read more