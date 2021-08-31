Why Dogecoin Extending Losses Again Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.62% lower at $0.27 in the early hours of Tuesday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin is down 14.53% over a period spanning seven days.

DOGE moved 0.8% and 4.45% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has soared 4,709.35%.

Why Is It Moving? With the exception of ETH, most major cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, lost ground on Tuesday morning as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.15% to $2.06 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, as per data from Cointrendz.

Even though DOGE has been in the red recently, charts raise hopes for a revival in the meme cryptocurrency.

Analysis by CoinGape indicates that DOGE’s price fell by nearly 20% since it hit a monthly high of 35 cents, but price action over the last two weeks has drawn a bullish falling wedge on the daily candle chart.

CoinGape said in a report that "falling wedges are usually 80% of the time bullish as a breakout to the upside is needed to activate the pattern."

Should DOGE move past the resistance level of $0.306, it could purportedly touch mid $0.30s.

Popular pseudonymous technical analyst Kaleo said he has purchased more DOGE as it hit a critical level of 0.00000602 against BTC.

