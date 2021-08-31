fbpx

This Blockchain Platform's Crypto Has A Better YTD Return Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash And Ethereum

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 31, 2021 5:50 am
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has shot up over 6000% since the beginning of 2021 beating the year-to-date returns of major coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH).

What’s Moving? Solana has skyrocketed 6,281.72% since the beginning of 2021, which is significantly higher than DOGE’s 4,707.80% gain in a similar period.

Ethereum, which too has benefited from a Decentralized Applications (DApps) and DeFi buzz, has spiked 983.99%, for comparison.

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s YTD gains are even less impressive at 60.62%, while BCH, a fork of BTC, has gained 84.59% since January.

Solana has been on a tear recently, rising 51.36% in a seven-day period and shooting up 20.97% to $118.31 in just 24 hours.

The programmable blockchain’s coin touched an all-time high of $119.25 shortly before press time.

Why Is It Moving? There is a growing buzz around Solana and the white-hot non fungible token or NFT arena. On Monday, the project retweeted an announcement from Metaplex, a protocol that helps artists and others build NFT experiences on Solana.

Jonas Luethy, a trader at cryptocurrency broker GlobalBlock attributed Solana’s boom to NFTs, whose sales in August have nearly hit the $900 million mark, thrice as much as the previous best month in May, reported Forbes.

Recently, Pyth Network became the first cross-chain oracle to deliver real-time institutional grade market data to DeFi apps and platforms on-chain with the launch of Solana Mainnet. 

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Solana Says Scaling As 'One Global State' Sets It Apart From Ethereum, Polkadot, Other Rivals

Solana noted the interest in Pyth Network and its ever-growing adoption on social media.

Pyth would be broadcasting market data through the Wormhole Network, which launched its mainnnet last week. A spike was seen in SOL prices after the launch of the Wormhole Network.

Read Next: DeFi Play Solana Keeps Hitting Fresh All-Time Highs: Is There Still Time To Buy In?

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

