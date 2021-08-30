Top 10 NFT Projects By Volume: CrytoPunks Lead Way, Bored Ape Lands 3 Spots

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume over the last seven days, reported by CryptoSlam:

CryptoPunks: $342.86 million, +179% Art Blocks: $272. 66 million, +71% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $163.26 million, N/A Axie Infinity: $155.50 million, -21% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $140.50 million, +149% 0N1 Force: $64.06 million, +24% Meebits: $46.55 million, +505% Curio Cards: $44.23 million, +1,795% Cool Cats: $33.06 million, +615% Bored Ape Kennel Club: $25.07 million, +494%

What Happened: Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Clubs were able to mint Mutant Ape Yacht Club, the newest NFT in the Bored Ape series. There were also an additional 10,000 Mutant Ape Yacht Clubs minted on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Celebrities including Steph Curry and investors bought up Bored Apes in anticipation of the reward for owners. Bored Ape Kennel Club, which was a series airdropped previously to Bored Ape holders, saw a big spike in volume on the Mutant launch as well. Ultimately, Bored Apes and its drops took three spots of the top 10 for the week.

CryptoPunks saw a triple-digit increase in sales volume and had 863 sales over the seven-day period. The moves come on the heels of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) buying a CryptoPunk and continued interest in the project as one of the first well-known launches.

Axie Infinity, which is a play-to-earn NFT game, was the only NFT of the top 10 in sales volume to see a week-over-week decline in volume. There were over 400,000 transactions for Axie Infinity in the last seven days and it remains one of the top NFTs of all time, ranking first on Cryptoslam with a lifetime volume of $1.66 billion.

0N1 Force was a new project launched Aug. 19. The NFT project ranked sixth and had a 24% increase, which shows the project is continuing to see support after the original minting.

Curio Cards was a surprise on the top 10 list with a 1,795% increase in sales volume. Curio Cards were released in 2017 and are older than CryptoPunks. The project is seeing interest from investors such as Gary Vee looking to get in on older lasting NFT projects.

Christie’s will auction a complete set of Curio Cards in October, which could continue to add interest in the project.

Image: CryptoPunks