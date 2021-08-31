fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.22
371.82
+ 1.12%
BTC/USD
-187.61
46795.30
-0.4%
DIA
-0.51
355.08
-0.14%
SPY
+ 1.85
448.40
+ 0.41%
TLT
+ 0.39
149.07
+ 0.26%
GLD
-0.84
171.03
-0.49%

As Bitcoin Law Kicks Off In Less Than A Week, Anti-Bitcoin Protests Break Out In El Salvador

byBibhu Pattnaik
August 30, 2021 8:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Bitcoin Law Kicks Off In Less Than A Week, Anti-Bitcoin Protests Break Out In El Salvador

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of El Salvador to raise their voices against President Nayib Bukele's decision to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender.

What Happened: On Sept 7, Bukele will introduce the much-debated Bitcoin Law in the country.

According to the text of this Law, all economic agents must accept Bitcoin along with the dollar as a means of payment. 

Bukele says that the Bitcoin Law will benefit the people and save close to $400 million in remittance commissions. In addition, it will guarantee instant and more secure financial transactions. 

But the people of El Salvador are not entirely convinced with it. 

Hundreds of protesters, including workers, veterans, and pensioners, marched through San Salvador to voice their concerns about the use of cryptocurrency. 

They are worried that with the law, they will be paid in crypto for their pensions and welfare instead of the US dollar.

There is also a concern that people don't understand the technology needed to use crypto-currency.

Also Read: Majority Of Citizens In El Salvador Don't Approve Of President's Plan To Adopt Bitcoin: Report

"We know this coin fluctuates drastically. Its value changes from one second to another, and we will have no control over it," Stanley Quinteros, a member of the Supreme Court of Justice's workers' union, told Reuters.

Protesters are wary that the introduction of Bitcoin may encourage corruption which is already seen within its borders.

However, as per the law, it does not mean that everyone has to conduct their transactions in the cryptocurrency.

Why It Matters: Bukele has already instructed a state-owned geothermal electric company to plan to offer Bitcoin mining facilities 100% renewable energy.

"The purpose of this law is to regulate bitcoin as unrestricted legal tender with liberating power, unlimited in any transaction, and to any title that public or private natural or legal persons require carrying out," states the proposed law.

The country currently uses the US dollar for transactions, and it has no say when it comes to US monetary policy.

Also Read: El Salvador To Install 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs As BTC Set To Officially Become Legal Tender In Early September

The US Federal Reserve can adjust the supply of dollars as per its requirement, and El Salvador may have to face inflation if it continues to transact in the dollar. 

The Salvadoran Association of International Cargo Carriers (ASTIC) has threatened to charge an additional 20% fee to those paying for freight in Bitcoin to protect against the cryptocurrency's volatile nature.

Read Next: El Salvador Adopting Bitcoin Is "An Inadvisable Shortcut": International Monetary Fund

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Legal Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Breather But Solana Can't Stop Chasing New All-Time Highs

The rally in major cryptocurrencies took a pause on Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.12% to $2.03 trillion. read more

DeFi Protocol Cream Finance Exploited For $18M, AMP Token Falls 15%

What Happened: DeFi lending platform Cream Finance (CRYPTO: CREAM) has fallen victim to yet another exploit which saw hackers make off with over $18 million. read more

Bill Miller's Fund Discloses Owning Shares Worth $45M In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

What Happened: Billionaire asset manager Bill Miller has revealed that his fund has a considerable amount of exposure to the world’s largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trust. read more

Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. read more