fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.22
371.82
+ 1.12%
BTC/USD
+ 736.66
47580.53
+ 1.57%
DIA
-0.51
355.08
-0.14%
SPY
+ 1.85
448.40
+ 0.41%
TLT
+ 0.39
149.07
+ 0.26%
GLD
-0.84
171.03
-0.49%

Solana Hits $110 As Traders Gear Up For Extended SOL Summer

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 30, 2021 5:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Solana Hits $110 As Traders Gear Up For Extended SOL Summer

What Happened: As other altcoins dipped lower, Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) native token SOL crossed the $100 mark after surging more than 20% over the past 24-hours.

The most recent rally was driven in part by Solana’s “Ignition” teaser video, which links to a landing page that reads, “The sky’s the limit. What will you launch?”

The upcoming Ignition event will reportedly run from Aug 31 until Oct 8. Users on Twitter speculated that the event could be anything from a new liquidity mining program, a grant for program developers of decentralized applications (dApps), or even an event for nonfungible token (NFT) creators.

Why It Matters: Having rallied over 6000% year-to-date and 200% in the past month alone, traders questioned how much more positive price action lay ahead for the token.

On Friday, chief technical analyst at Token Metrics Bill Noble told CoinDesk that from a technical analysis standpoint, the path of least resistance for SOL was on the higher side.

“The next upside targets are $89 [already flipped into support] and $145,” he said.

“Aside from a crash in the market, I don’t think anything is going to stop this coin. Solana is probably going to be a big platform for both DeFi and NFTs,” he added.       

What Else: A similar sentiment was shared by podcast host Peter McCormick in his latest newsletter Not Boring.

Crypto is all about momentum, and right now, Solana has momentum, he noted.

Read also: What is Solana?

“Personally, I will be adding to my Solana position and looking at startups in the Solana ecosystem. The fact that SOL is worth <10% of ETH, <5% of BTC, and, inexplicably, <30% of Cardano seems like an attractive risk/reward,” he said.

“There are only a couple weeks left in Solana Summer, but don’t worry. Solana is gonna make it.”

Price Action: At press time, SOL was trading at $114.34, up 22.48% over the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of $2.5 billion at the time of writing.

Check our interview with Solana

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

OpenSea Looks To Expand Team Of 37 As Weekly NFT Sales Exceed $1B On The Platform

What Happened: Popular decentralized NFT marketplace OpenSea hit a record $1 billion in weekly sales. read more

Where Next For Coinbase: Is The Embattled Crypto Platform Ready For A Revival?

When Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) listed directly on the Nasdaq on April 14th, the move was heralded as a watershed moment for the world of cryptocurrencies. read more

How Is Blockchain Disrupting The Healthcare Arena?

By Harsimran Kaur The global digital healthcare market was valued at $96.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase by 15.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. read more

Crypto Is A Worthless Bubble, Billionaire Subprime Shorter John Paulson Thinks

John Paulson — a billionaire investor who earned his fame as a subprime short investor — shot some flak at Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) and the cryptocurrency market, saying that he would not even short it because of its volatility. read more