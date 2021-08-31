fbpx

DeFi Protocol Cream Finance Exploited For $18M, AMP Token Falls 15%

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 30, 2021 9:51 pm
What Happened: DeFi lending platform Cream Finance (CRYPTO: CREAM) has fallen victim to yet another exploit which saw hackers make off with over $18 million.

According to an analysis by blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield Inc, the hacker exploited a reentrancy bug on Ampleforth’s (CRYPTO: AMPL) algorithmic stablecoin contract AMP (CRYPTO: AMP).

In total, the hacker amassed 418 million AMP tokens and 1308 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) which amounted to $25 million at the time.

However, the value of AMP dropped sharply following news of the exploit, bringing the hacker’s total gain down to $18.8 million.

At the time of writing, AMP had lost 15% of its value and was trading at a price of $0.05242.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Cream Finance has fallen victim to a DeFi exploit. In February this year, Cream saw yet another flash loan exploit led to the loss of funds totaling $37.5 million.

Only a month later, attackers targeted the protocol’s website and proceeded to request users seed phrases and empty the accounts of those who fell trap.

Price Action: The value of the CREAM token has also fallen by 8.53% since news of the exploit broke. At press time, CREAM was trading at $161, down from its intraday high of $180.

Read Next: Poly Network Hacker Refuses $500K Bounty: Cross Chain Hacking Is Hot, I Am Not Interested In Money

