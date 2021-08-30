fbpx

Popular Crypto Analyst Kaleo Says 'Selling The News' On Cardano Is A Bad Idea And Has Bought More Dogecoin At This Level

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 30, 2021 5:06 am
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo said he has bought more of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and also believes “selling the news” on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a bad idea.

What Happened: The pseudonymous technical analyst said he has bought more Dogecoin as it hits a critical resistance level of 0.00000602 against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Kaleo, who has more than 366,000 followers on Twitter, also said that while he is seeing a lot of “sell the news” comments related to Cardano, he does not believe the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is anywhere near “peak hype” yet.

He feels that the Cardano/Bitcoin chart has “clear skies” all the way to its previous all-time high.

See Also: Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Plans To Go 'All In' On This Crypto Next

Why It Matters:  Last week, Kaleo had advised investors to “buy a bag” of dogecoin and then “forget about it,” saying the believes Dogecoin will continue to trend higher until it hits the high timeframe (HTF) resistance of 0.000009 Bitcoin.

Other well-known cryptocurrency analysts such as The Crypto Dog have also taken a bullish stance on Dogecoin in recent weeks. Dogecoin's year-to-date gains are an impressive 4,917.5%

Created by the mathematician Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is generating interest after the project announced its intention to usher in smart contract functionality found in blockchain platforms like those of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Sept. 12. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are 1,521.3%.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 0.4% during the last 24 hours trading at $0.2808 at press time, while Cardano is up 1.4% over the 24-hour period to $2.83.

Read Next: Dallas Mavericks Offering $25 Gift Cards For Customers Buying Merch With Dogecoin During Dogemania

