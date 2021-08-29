fbpx

Gary Vee's Next Book Is A Bestseller Before Release, Here's Why

byChris Katje
August 29, 2021 5:50 pm
Entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk, well-known as Gary Vee, is widely followed for business advice and leadership. Customers were flocking to pre-order Vee’s sixth business book over the weekend.

What Happened: A special offer from Vee to purchase 12 copies of the upcoming book “Twelve And A Half” has led the book to the top of bestseller lists across several websites.

The book centers on “leveraging the emotional ingredients necessary for business success.”

“For the next 24 hours only, if you buy 12 copies and upload your receipt(s) to the form above, I will airdrop you an epic surprise on November 16th,” Vee said.

Vee called the airdrop a “big f***ing deal” and highlighted the amount of people who regretted not getting in on VeeFriends.

While many retailers were listed to buy the book, Vee highlighted grabbing “an extra 12 books from Barnes & Noble” as a good idea, suggesting the drops could vary based on retailer.

Related Link: What's Gary Vee Up To Now? Launching An NFT Restaurant: Here's What You Should Know 

Why It’s Important: The planned airdrop from Vee had people scrambling to buy up lots of 12 books in hopes that it is an NFT valuable like Vee’s last launch of VeeFriends. The promotion said that users had to have a MetaMask wallet, typically used to store crypto and NFTs. 

“The special offer for @12andahalfbook is now closed … I just want to thank everyone who was a part of it and I can’t wait to surprise you in late November,” Vee tweeted.

The book is now number one on the Barnes & Noble bestseller list and number one on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) bestselling books list. The book will be released on November 16.

“If you felt any kind of fomo around VeeFriends, you want to make sure you get in on this. Not to mention, this is my best book to date.”

VeeFriends were launched via dutch auction with starting prices of 2.5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and declining over time.

The cheapest available VeeFriend on OpenSea has a listing price of 9.5 ETH at the time of writing.

VeeFriends come with special rewards for holders including contact with Vee and a ticket to an in-person conference.

Vee told CNBC that VeeFriends had $51 million in upfront sales and have more than $31 million in secondary sales since releasing.

 

