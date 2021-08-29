NBA Legend Stephen Curry Pays Big Bucks For Ethereum Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Three-time NBA star Stephen Curry, who plays point guard for the Golden State Warriors, has bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for 55 Ethereum (Crypto: ETH) or $180,000. Soon after the purchase, he updated his Twitter profile picture to his ape.

Curry’s bored ape has blue fur, zombie eyes, and is wearing a tweed suit. The last two are particularly rare attributes in the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), with only 3% of apes having zombie eyes and 1% of apes wearing tweed suits.

Since Curry bought the NFT, several bids have already been placed on the marketplace, with the highest bid placed at 40 ETH or $129,692. Several people have donated Curry 58 other NFTs, including a pair of scissors, a rock, and a hand-drawn edition of his Bored Ape NFT.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club consists of 10,000 randomly generated NFTs built on Ethereum, and it is one of the current hottest NFT in the market. The bored apes’ NFTs have over 170 different characteristics like outfits, headwear, fur, facial expressions, and more.

Meanwhile, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project raised $96 million in a public sale of 10,000 Mutant Apes in a single hour on Saturday night. Bored Ape Yacht Club holders received free Mutant Ape NFTs on Friday.

In May, the first ape was sold for just 0.68 ETH and again sold for 1.5 ETH or $4,875. Last week, someone paid 400 ETH or $1.3 million for Bored Ape #3749 on OpenSea, and it is currently priced at 1,500 ETH or $4.8 million. The NFTs double as membership to an invite-only club and a member’s-only graffiti board.

The owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club have commercial rights over their apes. According to CryptoSlam.io, since its creation, the Ethereum-based project has racked up $320 million in sales.

Photo: Courtesy OpenSea