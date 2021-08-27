fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.62
368.80
+ 0.97%
BTC/USD
+ 2128.75
48972.62
+ 4.54%
DIA
+ 2.42
349.74
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 3.84
442.42
+ 0.86%
TLT
+ 1.01
147.44
+ 0.68%
GLD
+ 2.49
165.18
+ 1.49%

EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Names New Musical Acts, Dancing Doge, Breakdancing Competition And More

byChris Katje
August 27, 2021 4:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Names New Musical Acts, Dancing Doge, Breakdancing Competition And More

Dogepalooza, a festival celebrating Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and its community, is taking place in Sugar Land, Texas, on Oct. 9, 2021, and organizers shared some exclusive updates highlighted on Benzinga's “Moon or Bust” show

Adding Musical Talent/Performers: Among the biggest elements of Dogepalooza will be the musical acts and entertainment.

White Sun is one of the latest artists and headliners to be added to the lineup at Dogepalooza. The group won a Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for their second album, “White Sun II.” The group’s music has reached No.1 on Billboard, iTunes and Amazon in the New Age category. White Sun’s single “Dream Land (Live)” reached No. 1 on the iTunes reggae chart.

Lil Mook, known for the hit “Dogecoin to the Moon,” will perform. Mook has gained a loyal following and has seen strong support from the Dogecoin community, gaining a strong Twitter following.

“We are so excited to have Lil Mook performing at Dogepalooza!” the event team said.

Akua, aka “The Dancing Doge,” will perform at Dogepalooza. The Dancing Doge is a male Shiba Inu that is internet famous for dancing and has hundreds of thousands of views across the internet. The dog will perform during Damon Elliott’s set.

The Dogepalooza team said they had to get permission from the venue and the Houston Astros for “The Dancing Doge” to perform at the event.

Beatport charting electronic music producer, DJ, songwriter and singer Astro-Cat was named a new performer at Dogepalooza. Astro-Cat is blurring the lines of the EDM spectrum even further with his latest release, “Dogecoin.”

Singer and songwriter Simona has co-written and starred in an independent feature film. Simona’s music spans several genres with rock, pop and funk among the latest. She will be a featured artist at the festival.

“I have two new songs that I’m going to perform at Dogepalooza,” Simona said on "Moon or Bust."

Jason Dmore is a singer, songwriter and entertainment artist based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who will perform at Dogepalooza. Dmore recently teamed up with Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo, who is featured in the music video for “Rush.”

Dmore is also a Dogecoin holder and credits the rise of the cryptocurrency for helping him financially.

“I thank Dogecoin for this and it’s changed my life,” Dmore said.

The new announced performers join a lineup that already includes Grammy Award-winning legend Dionne Warwick, who will perform “That’s What Friends Are For," and Damon Elliott (Nomad), who is headlining the festival. He is a Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, singer, musician, songwriter and composer.

Breakdancing Competition: Break Free Worldwide and Dogepalooza are holding a breakdancing competition live at the event. This will be the first-ever breakdance competition that will pay winners in Dogecoin.

Break Free Worldwide founder Moy Rivas joined Benzinga's "Moon or Bust" show to highlight the partnership.

“Breaking and hip-hop culture is a community,” Rivas said.

Rivas highlighted breakdancing being named an Olympic sport, something he helped push for.

Related Link: Exclusive: Dogepalooza Announces Ticket Prices, NFT Details For The October Dogecoin Fest

Catch Dogemon At The Event: Dogepalooza partnered with Dogemongo, a game that allows users to catch Dogemon and was tested by one of Benzinga’s reporters.

A new version of the game will feature a battle modus, where users go to locations and try to catch the Big 3D Dogecoin. After a specific number of rocketball throws, the lucky person wins the Big 3D Rocketball, valued between $500 and $100,000. Some Big 3D Dogecoins will be featured at Dogepalooza.

“There’s a chance to win a lot of money at Dogepalooza.”

New Strategic Partners: Dogepalooza announced GIFT as a new strategic partner. GIFT's aim is to make it easy for people to share crypto gift cards with friends and family, even if the recipients don’t have a crypto wallet. Dogecoin integration on GIFT is being worked on and a Dogepalooza Gift Package is planned for the event.

Save the World, which is an impact investing project in cryptocurrency, was named a strategic partner by Dogepalooza. Save the World has donated more than 42 million in three months to worldwide causes. Save the World is seeking to become a defining impact investment token on the Binance Smart Chain Network.

“We donate anywhere that needs help,” Save The World said.

About Dogepalooza: Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas will host Dogepalooza on Oct. 9, 2021. The event will run from 12 p.m. CST to 10 p.m. CST and feature a time split for a family-friendly portion for the first five hours, followed by a time for the adults to “let their hair down and party like it’s 1999!” according to the festival organizers.

Tickets are $125 for general admission and $300 for VIP; $50 for children ages 4 to 12; and free of charge for children 3 and under.

Tickets include an NFT, all concerts, a firework show and free parking for the event.

VIP tickets will include a limited NFT (out of 500), a designated VIP area on the field, free reserved VIP parking, a two-hour Texas BBQ meal, air-conditioned bathrooms and a designated VIP bar.

There are 5,000 tickets available for purchase including 500 designated VIP tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through the Dogepalooza website using the Tickets.com platform. The Dogepalooza team worked to ensure that festival attendees could purchase tickets using Dogecoin.

Image: Dogepalooza

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Exclusives Markets Media

Related Articles

Dogecoin-Inspired DogeCola Beverage Starts Shipping This Month

DogeCola (CRYPTO: DOGECOLA) is about to ship its memecoin-inspired non-alcoholic beverages this month. read more

Dogecoin Looks Like It's Barking Up The Right Tree After Bouncing Off Support

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading higher Friday as the crypto market runs higher. Doge fell to support over the past couple days, but today looks to be bouncing back up off the support level. Dogecoin is currently trading higher than all other cryptocurrencies on the Robinhood app. It's up 5.56% at $0.283 at publication time. read more

What's Gary Vee Up To Now? Launching An NFT Restaurant — Here's What You Should Know

Entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk has been a vocal supporter of non-fungible tokens for a while. Vaynerchuk recently announced a new NFT project that will be the first of its kind. read more

Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space. read more