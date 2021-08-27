fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.86
368.57
+ 1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 1561.03
48404.90
+ 3.33%
DIA
+ 2.45
349.71
+ 0.7%

Dogecoin Looks Like It's Barking Up The Right Tree After Bouncing Off Support

byTyler Bundy
August 27, 2021 2:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Looks Like It's Barking Up The Right Tree After Bouncing Off Support

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading higher Friday as the crypto market runs higher. Doge fell to support over the past couple days, but today looks to be bouncing back up off the support level.

Dogecoin is currently trading higher than all other cryptocurrencies on the Robinhood app. It's up 5.56% at $0.283 at publication time.

See Also: How To Buy And Sell Dogecoin

Dogecoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • Dogecoin bounced off of the cup pattern support (orange) again on Friday. The crypto has been able to bounce off of this cup pattern a few times now and is heading toward resistance.
  • The $0.45 level is an area that the crypto struggled to cross above in the past, and may hold as resistance again in the future.
  • Dogecoin has been holding above the cup pattern, and this cup may continue to hold as support. The bounce off support Friday likely further adds to the strength of the pattern’s support.
  • The crypto trades above both the 50-day moving average (green), and 200-day moving average (blue) indicating recent sentiment in the crypto has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages could hold an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell lower the past couple of days, but appears to have bounced back up a little and now sits at 52. This means there is still slightly more buying pressure than selling pressure.

dogedaily8-27-21.png

What’s Next For Dogecoin?

Bullish traders would like to see this bounce hold up and for the crypto to continue to trade above the cup pattern. Bulls would then like to see Dogecoin go on to break resistance and push higher.

Bearish traders are looking to see Dogecoin break below the cup pattern and start to fall lower. If the crypto could break below the cup and the moving averages, the crypto may see a change in trend and sentiment.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space. read more

Are Dogecoin Inflation Concerns Overhyped? A Skeptic Crypto Enthusiast Think So

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has applauded a Reddit poster for his comments that the “infinite inflation” arguments made against the meme cryptocurrency may be overblown. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Getting Dragged Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.62% lower at $0.27 over 24 hours in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? DOGE is down 14.31% over a seven-day trailing period. read more

Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Plans To Go 'All In' On This Crypto Next

Glauber Contessoto, also known as SlumDOGE Millionaire on Twitter, said his next bet is going "all in" on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) after reaping a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fortune in his 30s. read more