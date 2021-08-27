fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.38
369.04
+ 0.91%
BTC/USD
+ 1213.96
48057.83
+ 2.59%
DIA
+ 2.29
349.87
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 3.34
442.92
+ 0.75%
TLT
+ 0.18
148.27
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 0.82
166.85
+ 0.49%

Cuba Reportedly Looks Into Recognizing Crypto On National Level

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 27, 2021 10:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cuba Reportedly Looks Into Recognizing Crypto On National Level

What Happened: The Cuban government is reportedly looking to recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The report citing the country's Official Gazette stated that the government, along with the Central Bank, wants to recognize cryptocurrency as payment.

The Cuban Central Bank will implement the rules and also determine how cryptocurrency license providers can operate within the country.

Earlier this year, a local publication reported that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel was looking into the “convenience” of using cryptocurrencies for economic operations.

Read also: Majority Of Citizens In El Salvador Don't Approve Of President's Plan To Adopt Bitcoin: Report

Díaz-Canel told the country’s governors during a virtual meeting that the use and adoption of cryptocurrencies could potentially provide some relief from Cuba’s endemic fiscal deficit.

Still, the state plans to ensure that any digital asset operations remain controlled to a certain extent, with the purpose of crypto adoption being centered solely around “socio-economic interest.”

What Else: Cuba isn’t the only country looking towards cryptocurrencies to better the nation’s financial status. In June, El Salvador passed a law that would make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender in the country.

“Bitcoin has a market cap of $680 billion dollars. If 1% of it is invested in El Salvador, that would increase our GDP by 25%,” said the country’s president Nayib Bukele on Twitter at the time.

“On the other side, Bitcoin will have 10 million potential new users and the fastest growing way to transfer 6 billion dollars a year in remittances,” he added.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $47,310, gaining 0.23% over the past 24-hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Legal Global Markets Media

Related Articles

Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space. read more

Coin Liquidity Solutions Reviewed

Coin liquidity solution (CLS) is a software service solution company, which creates favorable conditions for organic trading for cryptocurrency-powered blockchain projects.  The overarching solution of CLS is to provide access to liquidity for cryptocurrency projects, such that there is deep enough liquidity and a tight spread for these assets. read more

Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday piled up yet more shares in the Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), its third straight buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform after months of trimming its exposure in the Chinese company. read more

Dogecoin Faces Further Decline On Close Below $0.28: Analysis

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors should soon expect to dive in for another major downturn. read more