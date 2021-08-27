fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
372.42
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 885.53
47729.40
+ 1.89%
DIA
+ 0.05
352.11
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
446.20
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.45
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
167.65
+ 0.01%

Foil Network: What You Need to Know About the New Generation of Blockchain

byKim Griffin
August 27, 2021 6:31 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Foil Network: What You Need to Know About the New Generation of Blockchain

Investing in the market can be pretty complex, especially if you want to add cryptocurrencies or other digital assets to your portfolio. With stocks and real estate, for example, you have a tangible asset that you can see. You can travel to the property you just purchased or you can visit the business you just invested in. You can even talk to the portfolio manager handling the mutual fund that holds the money for your retirement.

But digital assets are just that — digital. And even though there are pictures of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC), they aren’t coins you can hold in your hand. Crypto assets exist in the virtual world on the blockchain, and that’s somewhere you can’t visit. However, before investing your hard-earned dollars in something you can’t touch, it’s important to understand where it exists and how it works.

What is the Blockchain?

The blockchain is basically a database containing records of every digital transaction of each cryptocurrency and non fungible token (NFT). But this record system does exist on one computer; it lives on multiple computers all across the globe. Because of this, no one can alter the ledger, so the accuracy of its data is stellar. 

Each digital transaction is verified, approved and stored within the record, creating a chain record for every asset bought, held and sold from its inception to the present day.

There is another level to the blockchain that can personalize your experience by allowing a business to create its own blockchain. That system is called an elastic blockchain.

Details About Foil Network

Foil Network goes a step further than the elastic blockchain, offering cross-chain capable technology with on-chain storage to store and trade NFTs. This means that, unlike other blockchains, by creating an NFT on Foil, all the data is stored on the blockchain: file, metadata, description and intellectual property, as one unique digital essence. This is what Foil calls "Pure NFT". The FOIL Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) revolutionary idea could change the crypto world by storing reliable token data and complete histories for businesses that want to create NFTs.

Here are some additional benefits of this new generation of ready-to-use BaaS solutions:

  • Blockchain identities
  • Tokenization
  • Cross-chain capabilities
  • Dogecoin integration
  • Electronic voting
  • Creating and running personalized NFT on FOIL

Foil provides high security to every creation and transaction on its network. Not only that, the company has a sandbox available to make and store your NFT, make bids and get test coins — for free. 

Another important feature of Foil blockchain is that it works as a second layer for DogeCoin, giving the DOGE holders solutions that are very difficult to implement on the DogeCoin blockchain, but are easily implemented using Foil Network. Some examples are De-Fi tools, low transaction fees, mass airdrop distribution and an NFT marketplace.

And that’s not all.

The company has some exciting projects coming up that will make its service even better, including NFT collectible card games, unique character collections, a web and 3D gallery and a new browser wallet.

The Future of Foil

The NFT sales volume and rapid growth over July and August show Foil’s commitment to contributing solid NFT technology to interested businesses who want to mint their own non fungible tokens. 

The ability to store media files directly on the blockchain could be an exciting adventure for any business ready to expand its digital exposure. By offering something unique to their clients, companies could build a performance gap between themselves and the competition. And as long as Foil keeps growing in innovation, it can provide the perfect space to make that happen.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Netbox Global Grows After Partnership With GDA Capital

During the COVID-19 pandemic internet usage and streaming has increased by up to 70 percent. read more

Privi Pix Launches The Instagram Of NFTs For Digital Creators And Collectors

In the past month, over $1.3 billion worth of NFTs has been traded on various marketplaces. This includes 400,000 sales, with 217,000 of these sales being secondary sales, meaning resold after an initial listing. read more

Coin Liquidity Solutions Reviewed

Coin liquidity solution (CLS) is a software service solution company, which creates favorable conditions for organic trading for cryptocurrency-powered blockchain projects.  The overarching solution of CLS is to provide access to liquidity for cryptocurrency projects, such that there is deep enough liquidity and a tight spread for these assets. read more

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Products Breaking Into Global Market

The numbers don’t lie; more and more people are getting into cryptocurrency than ever before - Naturally, this means more people are trading on exchanges and exploring the ever-expanding list of investment methods, on varying protocols, and with traditional or innovative approaches. read more