Bitcoin Is Down By Almost 4% - Slight Correction After An Amazing Bullish Momentum

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 2:13 pm
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.85% over the past 24 hours to $47014. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 3.0%, moving from $45749.64 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 8.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.80 million, which makes up an estimated 89.52% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 883.78 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

