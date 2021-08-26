Netflix, Pfizer, Coinbase, Pinduoduo, JD, Meituan — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday trimmed all of its exposure to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) in one of the two active exchange-traded funds that own shares in the streaming video on-demand service.

The popular money managing firm sold 192 shares —estimated to be worth about $105,135— in Netflix via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Ark Invest still holds 26,802 shares — worth $14.67 million— in Netflix via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) as of Wednesday’s trade. No other ETF holds any position in Netflix.

Netflix shares, which have risen only 1.26% so far this year, closed 1.05% lower at $548.58 on Wednesday.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:

Bought 170,809 shares — estimated to be worth about $8.11 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on the dip. Shares of the pharma company closed 1.80% lower at $47.51 on Wednesday.

(NYSE:PFE) on the dip. Shares of the pharma company closed 1.80% lower at $47.51 on Wednesday. Snapped up 60,901 shares — estimated to be worth $15.6 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange company closed 0.98% lower at $256.77 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange company closed 0.98% lower at $256.77 on Wednesday. Bought 75,593 shares —estimated to be worth about $7.4 million— in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) on the dip. Shares of the Chinese agri-focused tech platform closed 1.29% lower at $97.84 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:PDD) on the dip. Shares of the Chinese agri-focused tech platform closed 1.29% lower at $97.84 on Wednesday. Snapped up 58,946 shares — estimated to be worth about $4.48 million— in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) as the shares of the Chinese e-commerce company showed signs of recovery. JD.com shares closed 1.22% higher at $76.14 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:JD) as the shares of the Chinese e-commerce company showed signs of recovery. JD.com shares closed 1.22% higher at $76.14 on Wednesday. Shed 1.34 million shares —estimated to be worth $78.5 million — in the Chinese food delivery giant Meituan (OTC:MPNGY). Shares of the company, which have fallen 22% so far this year, closed at $58.47 on Wednesday. Ark no longer holds any stake in Meituan as of Wednesday’s trade.

