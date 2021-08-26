Why Is Cardano Trending On Twitter Today?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was seen trending on Twitter on Wednesday night.

What Happened: #Cardano trended on Twitter after ADA was launched in Japan, an announcement was made on the social media network by the cryptocurrency’s creator Charles Hoskinson on Wednesday.

Ada launching in Japan in ten minutes. I've waited a very long time for this day. Congratulations and thanks to the community there: A monk sips morning tea,

it's quiet,

the chrysanthemum's flowering. — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 24, 2021

Others on Twitter were quick to pick up on the news.

Also on Wednesday, Hoskinson said Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) smart contracts were now on Cardano through a sidechain.

Ethereum smart contracts on Cardano! Glad to see someone getting into that Pond https://t.co/DH9D1v4ahh — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 25, 2021

Why It Matters: Cardano is listed on the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint.

At the beginning of the month, Sebastien Guillemot, chief technology officer at dcSpark, a crypto ecosystem builder, pointed out that Japan has strict rules for cryptocurrency exchange listings and only a small number of tokens can be listed there.

Cardano was among the ten most discussed cryptocurrencies on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz.com data.

ADA has been buzzing since the project announced smart contract functionality would be added on Sept. 12.

Price Action: Cardano traded 0.54% higher at $2.74 over 24 hours. Over seven days the coin has shot up 27.82%. Since the year began, ADA is up 1,464.05%.

