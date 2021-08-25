'HODL' — The First Crypto-Based TV Show — Is Coming: How Viewers Can Profit From Watching

The first cryptocurrency-based television show is in development and could reward viewers with crypto and NFTs for watching.

What Happened: Rob Weiss will helm the new series “Hold On For Dear Life (HODL),” Variety reports.

The plot centers on Mel, a young tech founder, who launches a line of non-fungible tokens named after her best friend Aveer, who disappears.

“The world of currency is rapidly changing and ‘Hold On for Dear Life’ will both illuminate and entertain at the same time,” Weiss said.

The show will be executive produced by Beacon Pictures’ Mark Pennell, Satoshi Nakamoto Productions and the MAP Group. Crypto insider Suhh Toshee wrote multiple episodes of the series.

The show will have 10 episodes in its first season and is listed as a comedy. Members of the crypto community including Tim Draper and said to have cameos in future episodes.

Beacon Pictures is in talks with broadcasters and showrunners for the launch of the series, according to a Deadline report.

Why It’s Important: A show based on cryptocurrency and NFTs could help bring new people to the rapidly growing markets and help show validation for the long-term outlook of both segments.

The show is also the first to tokenize portions of its net profits. The FDL token is available on the Securitize online marketplace built on Ethereum. Holders of the token will receive pro rata net profits from the series sent directly into their wallets.

“As far as I know, this is the first mainstream TV show to be financed by Bitcoin and Ethereum,” Pennell said.

In May, Sator announced the development of a decentralized app allowing users to earn NFTs, tokens and rewards for watching TV shows. “Hold On for Dear Life” will be the first series to use the Sator platform.

An NFT series of season one of the show is also being minted. The NFTs will be based on art, content and IP from the show like characters, storylines, outtakes, scores and original art.

Weiss received three Emmy Award nominations for his work on “Entourage.” He was also a writer, director and producer on “Ballers” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Photo: Courtesy of Sator