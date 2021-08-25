What's Going On With Takung Art's Stock Today?

Takung Art Co Ltd (AMEX:TKAT) is trading significantly higher Wednesday on above-average volume. The stock has been seen as a way to play the NFT boom.

The NFT sector has recently seen an increase in volume following Visa Inc's (NYSE:V) CryptoPunk purchase and social media mentions.

Takung Art crossed 20 million in trading volume at publication time. Average volume for the stock is about 3.5 million.

Takung Art operates an online electronic platform for offering and trading artwork. Through its platform, the company allows artists, dealers and owners to access a large art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors.

The stock was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.

TKAT Price Action: Takung Art has traded as high as $74.11 and as low as 78 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 57.2% at $11.04.

