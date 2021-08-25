fbpx

QQQ
-0.14
374.51
-0.04%
BTC/USD
-521.52
48967.33
-1.05%
DIA
+ 0.81
352.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 1.08
446.89
+ 0.24%
TLT
-1.46
150.74
-0.98%
GLD
-0.94
169.59
-0.56%

What's Going On With Takung Art's Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
August 25, 2021 1:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Takung Art's Stock Today?

Takung Art Co Ltd (AMEX:TKAT) is trading significantly higher Wednesday on above-average volume. The stock has been seen as a way to play the NFT boom.

The NFT sector has recently seen an increase in volume following Visa Inc's (NYSE:V) CryptoPunk purchase and social media mentions.

Takung Art crossed 20 million in trading volume at publication time. Average volume for the stock is about 3.5 million. 

Takung Art operates an online electronic platform for offering and trading artwork. Through its platform, the company allows artists, dealers and owners to access a large art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors.

The stock was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. 

TKAT Price Action: Takung Art has traded as high as $74.11 and as low as 78 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 57.2% at $11.04.

Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Did Takung Art Shares Shoot Up 28% Today?

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) shares closed 28% higher at $7.04 on Tuesday. What’s Moving?  Shares of the proprietary online art trading platform rose another 2.84% in the after-hours trading to $7.24. read more

ZK International Group, Liquid Media, Global Internet Of People Shares Also Move Higher After Larger NFT Plays See Volume

UPDATE: Watching More Non-Fungible Token Names As Volatility Enters Space

Watching Non-Fungible Token Plays, Seeing Increased Volume In Sector