Powerbridge To Purchase 5,600 Crypto Mining Equipment

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 25, 2021 11:25 am
Powerbridge To Purchase 5,600 Crypto Mining Equipment
  • SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTSinked a cryptocurrency mining agreement with Cryptodigital Holdings Ltd as previously announced.
  • Powerbridge will acquire 5,600 bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining machines ready for delivery from October 2021.
  • The 5,600 mining machines include 2,000 BTC miners and 3,600 ETH miners. 
  • The 2,000 BTC miners include Antminer S19 Pro, Antminer S19, and other models representing an expected hash rate of 200 PH/s. 
  • The 3,600 ETH miners include RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, and other models, representing an expected hash rate of 1,700 GH/s.
  • Price Action: PBTS shares traded lower by 1.42% at $1.37 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

