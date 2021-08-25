DraftKings, Pfizer, Coinbase, Alibaba, Square, Pinduoduo — How Cathie Wood's Ark Played The Stock Market On Tuesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday snapped up 1.07 million shares —estimated to be worth $60.6 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Shares of the Boston, Massachusetts-based sports-betting company closed 5.91% higher at $56.47 on Tuesday after it announced a deal with the privately-held Simplebet, a specialty tech company that facilitates micro-betting.

Ark owns stakes in DraftKings via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and deployed all three of its active ETFs on Tuesday to buy shares in Draftkings on Tuesday.

On a consolidated basis, Ark held 13.87 million shares, worth $740 million, in DraftKings, ahead of Tuesday's trade.

